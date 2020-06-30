Enterprise internship program to include financial subsidy

University graduates this year may receive 8,000 patacas per month or 50 patacas per hour as a subsidy during a three-month internship co-hosted by local enterprises and the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL).

On top of this financial subsidy, enterprises will also be required to obtain labor insurance for these interns.

Under this program, participants will get the chance to participate in an internship at local enterprises, including public utility entities such as Macao Water, CEM and telecom companies, banks and integrated resorts.

The 1,800-seat program will allow interns to work in various positions in different industries, including catering, customer service, information technology, engineering, and facility management and operation.

In order to assist interns with their internship, the DSAL will offer workshops on workplace etiquette, reception skills, event guidelines and career planning to all selected graduates.

Graduates are required to submit a report to the DSAL following successful completion of their internship and will be awarded a certificate in recognition of their experience. The DSAL will also help these graduates with job matching should they intend to start working upon graduating.

Interested graduating university students may register to participate in the program by midnight, July 6. The list of successful candidates will be published on July 9. AL