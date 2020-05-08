Environment | Gov’t to step up waste separation by partnering with condominiums

To increase environmental protection works and the collection of recyclable domestic waste, the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) will start a program in partnership with several condominiums, DSPA director Raymond Tam said at the Legislative Assembly this week.

Responding to lawmaker Ma Chi Seng, Tam said that the DSPA has already invited about one-third of all condominium management buildings to commence a selective project for the collection of recyclable waste.

According to Tam, the condominium building’s management will provide help to separate the recyclable waste, which DSPA will collect directly from the buildings. This will make it easier for the public to locate suitable recycling collection points.

Tam admitted flaws in the current system, stating that the existing recycling collection points are “too small” and the bureau will be working on the installation of new models as well as increasing the number of recycling points around Macau to raise awareness of waste and recyclables.

Meanwhile, evaluating the program for the recycling of electronic equipment, Tam said that, so far, the program, which was initiated at the end of 2017, has collected a total of 9,500 pieces of electronic equipment from which 2,000 were of a large size.

The program expectations have fallen short of its goals at launch in October 2017, the chief of the Environmental Infrastructure Management Centre of the DSPA, Chan Kwok Ho told the Times. The program aimed to collect at least 50,000 electronic devices, including computers, mobile phones, sound systems, and other communication devices during the trial run period of one year.

Since the beginning, the program has received a lot of criticism from the public, who considered the procedures too bureaucratic. Many also noted that people would have to subject themselves to a long process of paperwork and form-filling and receive nothing in exchange for their efforts. This is the reason that most people continue to just discard their devices together with common domestic waste.

Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, also admitted that environmental protection has not been a top priority over the last five years since “there were so many problems related to lands, housing and transport to solve,” which were more pressing issues.

Replying to the lawmakers, Tam also added that the government would analyze the need to enforce a new tax for waste collection to cope with the growing amount of waste, as well as the difficulties and expenses incurred in treating and discarding them.