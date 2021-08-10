Environment samples at SSM workplace tested positive 

Eight environmental samples taken from the workplace related to the 51-year-old male infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19 have tested positive, the government confirmed yesterday afternoon.

The patient works as a driver of the Health Bureau (SSM), and is responsible for driving medical staff from Coloane Clinic, Seac Pai Van Clinic and Centro Hospitalar Conde de São Januário.

The contaminated samples were found in the man’s work vehicle, and a small refrigerator container at Seac Pai Van Clinic, which was used to store lunch boxes. The government said all people who had contact with these facilities are now undergoing medical observation.

Since a family of four was discovered to be infected with the Delta variant, more than 100 environmental samples were obtained from their residential areas, workplaces and other venues they had been to, such as supermarkets, restaurants and libraries.

The SSM noted that a new batch of samples have been collected. The venues will only be reopened when a negative result is obtained.

When questioned by the media about why Seac Pai Van Clinic reopened even after a staff member was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19, Tai said that all affected venues, after undergoing thorough sanitization, would be put into use again, in line with standard protocol.

“But as to why these environmental samples still tested positive after a thorough disinfection, we are still studying the reasons,” he said.

The possible factors, he said, may be associated with higher resilience in the Delta variant.

55 uncooperative people

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, there were still 4,154 people who had not yet conducted the Covid-19 test, even after the citywide mass test wrapped up last Sunday. Of these, 1,882 were Macau residents, whilst 2,272 were non-Macau residents.

Authorities started reaching out to them via phone from 5 p.m. on August 8, but have yet to make contact with approximately half of this number. Tai said the government will turn to other methods to contact them.

Of the 2,000 people authorities successfully contacted, 1,200 claimed they either completed the nucleic acid tests (NAT), or filled in their personal information mistakenly.

Another 600, mostly toddlers, senior citizens with limited mobility, and patients with chronic diseases, have not yet conducted NATs. “We will arrange outreach NAT services for this group as soon as possible,” Tai stated.

However, 55 other people refused to take the NAT regardless of the government’s repeated requests. Tai emphasized that if they had not completed the test as of yesterday, the police force would directly contact them and send them to conduct the test at particular testing stations.

If they still refused to do so, the government would force them to undergo quarantine for 14 days.

Affected bus routes

As of 4 p.m yesterday, the government contacted 149 people who took the three bus routes with the previously confirmed cases.

The authorities identified those who registered the Macau pass with their real names, and are using other means to identify those who had not registered with their names.

Meanwhile, all tours under the domestic travel scheme titled Stay, Dine and See Macao, organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will be suspended until August 17, affecting a total of 4,755 people.

Enhancement on Mass Test

There is room for improvement in carrying out the second citywide NAT test if it comes to pass, Tai said.

The possible refinements may see three separate waiting zones for people who have already made appointments, walk-in residents, and people with special needs.

A quota system can be applied to the walk-in service so that people can take stock of the waiting time, he suggested.