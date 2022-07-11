Essential workers to undergo daily NAT

The director of the Health Bureau (SSM), Alvis Lo announced that those workers who are considered essential under the executive order from the Chief Executive and are allowed to continue to operate during this week, but will have to undergo daily testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) as well as nucleic acid tests (NAT).

“From July 11 to July 18, members of those professions who need to continue to perform work will need to do daily RAT as well as daily NAT,” Lo said during a press briefing of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

“This includes not only those from the three key groups (cleaning, security, and condo workers) but also those who work in restaurants, food, and beverages establishments, hotels and also drivers and people doing deliveries.”

Last week, three key groups such as the cleaning, security, and condo workers were required to undergo NAT everyday.

The director of SSM explained that those tests should not be a pre-requisite to be able to work but, instead, employers should allow these workers to do the NATs during their work time and as part of their work duties. RM