Etihad Cargo, SF Airlines to boost operations in mainland, SARs

Etihad Cargo and China-based express carrier SF Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last month linking their respective networks, aiming to provide greater market access to key destinations in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Under the MoU the two carriers operate flights via their two hubs. Etihad said the tie-up would enable it to expand its reach into China with an extra 25 destinations via SF Airline’s in-country network. “This MoU is the latest step by Etihad Cargo in expanding its operations in China and will see the carrier utilizing SF Airlines’ Chinese network to transport cargo to other destinations in China via the Chinese carrier’s Hubei Province mega hub,” the Middle East based carrier said.