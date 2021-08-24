European banking awards conferred to BOC Macau

Four accolades, conferred by financial magazine The European, were won by Bank of China, Macau Branch (BOC Macau), the bank recently announced in a statement.

The four awards are: Best SME Partner Bank in Macau, Best Bank in Macau, Best Bank for Cash Management in Macau and Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank in Macau.

This is the first time the bank has been chosen as Best Bank in the territory. “It not only embodies the recognition from the international community about BOC Macau’s quality and efficient financial services, but also its place as a mainstream banking institution in Macau,” the BOC Macau said in the statement.

The bank emphasized its efforts in strategic development, digitization, support for small and medium sized enterprises and economic recovery, integration with the Greater Bay Area and mainland China, and connections with lusophone countries.

The European is a quarterly business publication, published by Chase-Publishing in London. Available in hard copy and digital format, the publication is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.

It covers a spectrum of global business affairs, including Energy, Banking and Finance, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Shipping, Aviation, Executive Education, Technology, Lifestyle and Business Travel. AL