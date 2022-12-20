Events to celebrate Handover Anniversary

The Government announced a series of events in celebration of the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR). From 9am to 2pm today, commemorative postmarking services will be offered at the main post office on the Senado Square. Commemorative envelopes to mark the anniversary will also be available for purchase, at 3 patacas each. A flag-raising ceremony will be held at the Golden Lotus Square at 8am tomorrow, which will be aired live by public broadcaster TDM. Some 1.5 hours later, an invitee-only reception will be held across from the Macau Tower.

Tsunami warning system to be enacted next year

A new tsunami warning signal system will be enacted on January 1, pursuant to the Chief Executive Dispatch No 224/2022. The system was made to better safeguard lives and properties of people in Macau, as explained by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG). The bureau added that although Macau is not very much prone to the impact of tsunamis, quakes at the Manila Trench may cause tsunamis impacting the South China Sea if they are strong enough. The SMG warns that tsunamis may reach Macau from the Trench within three to four hours or less. The warnings will come in three colors, namely orange, red and black, each indicating different levels of threats.

MAM opens exhibition to highlight Chinese artifacts, celebrate Lunar New Year

An exhibition, titled Auspicious Beginning: Spring Festival Traditions in the Forbidden City, is on show from now until March 5, 2023, to simultaneously celebrate Chinese palatial artifacts and utensils, as well as the arrival of the Lunar Year of the Rabbit. It is jointly organized by the Palace Museum and the Macau Museum of Arts, which will host the event. Visitors can admire works such as the New Year’s Painting, a masterpiece created by top figures of the time to celebrate the Chinese New Year, featuring painting and calligraphy by top scorers of the imperial examination Qian Weicheng and Yu Minzhong and inscriptions by Emperor Qianlong.

Gov’t deploys plans against potential fishboat fire

As many fishing vessels will return to the Inner Harbour during the upcoming holidays, the government has deployed plans to guard against potential fires at the docks. The Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) pointed out that it has deployed guard ships to the Inner Harbour 24 hours a day, seven days a week. An extra vessel will be deployed to the location from January 16 to 26 to provide additional protection and surveillance. The government reminds boat owners that compliance to guidelines, maximum capacities and safety measures is critical to ensuring a safe docking area.