Ex-IPIM head breaks silence for first time in judicial procedure

Former president of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Jackson Chang, pleaded for the first time his innocence during the years-long procedure.

At a recent hearing for the retrial of his case, Chang broke his silence for the first time and emphasized his innocence. He hopes the court can uphold his innocence.

He told the court that he had been loyal and responsible during his three decades of service in the government. As president of IPIM, Chang said he was highly focused on the improvement of transparency and the eradication of bureaucracy.

Stressing his professional and family achievements, he denied any motivation for him to conduct illegal deeds.

Chang’s job at IPIM, which he served between 2012 and 2018, was to attract external investments to Macau. He described his service as enthusiastic.

The court would issue a judgement May 20.

His trial came to a phasic conclusion in October 2020 with the Court of First Instance ruling him guilty of leaking confidential information to third parties, before the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) filed an appeal against his sentence in November the same year.

The Court of Second Instance then ruled the case return to the Court of First Instance for a retrial. AL