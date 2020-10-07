Ex-lawmaker Chan Wai Chi considering running in next election

Former full-attendance lawmaker Paul Chan Wai Chi hinted at his desire to run in the next election, which will take place in 2021.

The member of local democrat group New Macau Association made the comment to local Portuguese newspaper Hoje Macau.

Chan told the media outlet that he would “review Macau’s social needs and [his] personal conditions” as part of his consideration process.

In the last election which took place in 2017, Chan ran as the number two on the list of incumbent lawmaker Sulu Sou, however the ex-lawmaker did not make it to the legislative body. The list was named New Macau Progressives.

Along with Sou, the charges of aggravated disobedience against the pair were dropped by the Public Prosecutions Office. The democrat duo were charged during the campaign period of the 2017 election, when it was claimed that they had erected flags in locations which had not been approved by the Electoral Affairs Commission. AL