Exclusion of TNRs in new Hac Sa BBQ rules trigger public criticism

The announcement by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) of the rules that will regulate the reopening of the barbecue (BBQ) facilities at the Hac Sa Beach Park in Coloane has quickly sparked reactions on social media platforms.

Non-resident workers (TNR) were the group that most actively condemned the regulation that excludes them from being able to access the booking procedure, but many residents also took to the Internet to criticize the new regulation for being discriminatory against TNR.

Late last week, the IAM announced the reopening of Hac Sa Beach Park BBQ facilities, implementing a new regulation under which interested parties would have to make an online appointment before being able to use the grillers.

The imposition of a maximum of four people per griller and a requirement for pre-booking that must have been made by a local resident are among the rules stated. The IAM also informed that the grillers will be allocated by the IAM staff on the basis of the booking list, and it would not be possible for users to choose between the spaces available.

Yesterday, during the weekly press briefing on Covid-19, the coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Leong Iek Hou, reaffirmed that those were the only recommendations given to the IAM for the reopening of the facilities, refusing to comment on the exclusion made to all the non-residents.

Also commenting on the topic, Dr Alvis Lo, medical director of the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center said, “We only provide general recommendations taking into account the prevention measures. It is a competence of the public services or entities to adjust such measures to the particular situation or space.”

Both health officials refused to reply to media questions on whether the decision of IAM to exclude TNRs had any medical or scientific grounds.

In the statement that announced the reopening of the facilities, the IAM also advanced that the reopening of the BBQ grillers at Hac Sa Beach Park is part of a trial program that will last from October 16 till October 29.

The trial program aims to verify the feasibility of reopening other facilities of the same kind in other locations across Macau.

For the time being, the IAM will make available a total of 55 grillers that will cater to a maximum of 220 people at one time, with a maximum number of 440 per day allowed.

Other rules include the need to choose between two time sessions: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. – 11:59 p.m., and strict compliance with the Covid-19 prevention measures issued by the health authorities.

During a press briefing organized by local health authorities to provide an update on the status of Covid-19 in Macau late last month, health officials informed that they have decided to ease the restrictions that were keeping the BBQ facilities closed to the public. At that time, the same officials noted that a series of rules would be implemented to ensure compliance with Covid-19 prevention, and control measures that include wearing a facemask at all times (except when eating or drinking), undergoing a temperature check before entering the premises, presenting a valid and green-colored Macau Health Code, and keeping a distance of at least one meter from other people in the facilities.

Online booking started yesterday through IAM’s Activity Application System at app.iam.gov.mo/ActivityWeb.