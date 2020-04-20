ExCo completes discussion on amended 2020 budget

The Executive Council (ExCo) has completed discussions on the draft of the amended 2020 budget.

The total expenditure amount of the MSAR integrated budget for the economic year of 2020 has been changed to 114.64 billion patacas, while the balance of the MSAR integrated budget for the economic year of 2020 remains at 828.88 million patacas, consisting solely of budget execution balances of the autonomous services and organizations.

The total expenditure of the aggregate budget of the special agencies for the economic year of 2020 has been changed to 26.27 billion patacas, and the aggregate budget of the special agencies for this economic year will show a loss amount of 7.72 billion patacas.

The amendment involves a 10 billion patacas investment to the Macao Foundation, which will be used as a support measure for the local economy in the coming months.

The common expenses of the central budget will also increase by another 3.64 billion patacas, which will consist of a budgetary allowance for the second round of e-vouchers issued under the government’s Consumption Subsidy Scheme. JZ