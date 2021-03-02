ExCo completes discussion on business bonus plan regulation

The Executive Council has concluded its discussion on the draft administrative regulation relating to a “bonus plan to encourage business development.”

In order to encourage companies to use bank loans or financial leasing to purchase intelligent devices and computer software systems, as well as carry out repairs to upgrade and update their business facilities, the government proposed this new administrative regulation on bonus plans for business development.

This new administrative regulation is intended as an improved version of, and a replacement for, administrative regulation No.16/2009 relating to subsidies for the interest on bank loans for businesses.

Administration regulation No. 16/2009 granted interest subsidies to companies that had obtained a bank loan for their investment projects.

However, with the gradual generalization of financial leasing, the project proposes that financial leasing also be included in the scope of subsidized investment instruments and provide access to the allocation of adequate financial incentives, thus reinforcing supports for business valuation and conversion.

Companies that meet the requirements may enjoy a maximum period of four years relating to subsidies on a bank loan bonus or finance leasing.

The administrative regulation will come into force the day following its publication.

In addition, the ExCo also completed a discussion on the draft administrative regulation No.30/2004, relating to the promotion and appointment of employees at judicial organizations.

Currently, judicial assistants are selected based on their entrance written examination and training courses, which are weighted at 20% and 80% respectively.

After the amendment, the training courses will be weighted at 40% and the final exams at 60%.

In terms of appointing supervisors, in addition to the basic rules for the appointment of leaders and supervisors of the public administration department, relevant factors such as civic morality, work experience and professional abilities will be taken into consideration.