ExCo passed 10 billion patacas Covid-19 relief fund 

The Executive Council has completed the discussion on the draft of the amendment of the 2020 budget, according to an announcement published by the ExCo Friday morning.

The total expenditure amount of the MSAR integrated budget for the economic year of 2020 has been changed to 114.64 billion patacas, while the balance of the MSAR integrated budget for the economic year of 2020 remains at MOP 828.88 million patacas, consisting solely of budget execution balances of the autonomous services and organizations.

In relation to the total amount of expenditure of the aggregate budget of the special agencies for the economic year of 2020, it has been changed to 26.27 billion patacas, whereas the aggregate budget of the special agencies for the economic year of 2020 will show a loss amount of 7.72 billion patacas, essentially resulting from the increase of 10 billion patacas fund for the Macao Foundation. By the end of 2019, the Macao Foundation’s equity stood at 39.78 billion patacas.

The amendment involves a 10 billion patacas investment to Macao Foundation. The 10 billion patacas are designed for support measures of Covid-19.

The common expenses of the central budget will also grow another 3.64 billion patacas, which will consist of a budgetary allowance for the second round of e-voucher.