Exhibition features striking East meets West artworks

The latest exhibition at Sands Gallery is showcasing striking artworks with aims to echo the city’s East meets West image, bringing together artists from China and Europe.

Sands China recently opened the exhibition Ink Wash • Abstraction, featuring over 30 imaginative works from China’s Feng Zhongyun and Italy›s Elisa Sighicelli.

Ink Wash • Abstraction is part of the company›s ongoing commitment to the diversification of art and culture in Macau, providing a platform for promoting extensive exchange and cooperation among local and international art talent.

Showcased at Sands Gallery at the Grand Suites at Four Seasons, the ultimate objective has always been to provide a platform where people can exchange artistic ideas and show their appreciation of arts in a bid to enrich the art atmosphere in Macau.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: “The more exhibitions like these that we organize, the more people from all over the world, especially artists, will recognize the opportunities and the beauty of having them in Macau – which has historically been a place where East meets West.”

Since its launch, Sands Gallery has always aimed to play an active role in enhancing public interest in art appreciation, enriching the art atmosphere in Macau, and further motivating local artists through various art exhibitions – in support of the local cultural and creative industry.

“This time […] the impact is striking. As you turn the corner, you see something different and yet they blend in very well, and that’s the beauty of integration in art,” said Dr. Wong.

Born in the same era, Feng and Sighicelli have respectively achieved international recognition for their artworks in the Eastern and Western art worlds, and through this exhibition, they are offering a precious visual feast of cultural collision and artistic fusion.

For Feng, who is well-known for his unrestrained painting style, the exhibition plays a significant part in promoting Chinese art and culture.

“We share our culture out of national pride and because we want our audience to enjoy the beauty and sophistication of Chinese culture and art. I’m happy Sands Gallery is embracing the integration of different styles,” said Feng.

“These are modern works where I integrated both authentic and traditional Chinese techniques. I’m a happy person so I want to be able to convey that through these art pieces,” he added.

Sighicelli meanwhile is adept at capturing the subtle beauty of sculptures, architecture and still-life objects with experimental photography techniques on unexpected and novel media such as marble, travertine stone and satin.

Sands Gallery was born out of Sands China’s desire to help cultivate an environment that nurtures creativity and art appreciation in Macau.

The plan is to host five to six exhibitions every year, where some of them will be in collaboration with international curators, to provide a platform for artists to showcase their talents.

As Dr. Wong has said: Sands Gallery aims to play an active role in enhancing public interest in art appreciation, enriching the art atmosphere in Macao, and further motivating local artists through various art exhibitions – in support of the local cultural and creative industry. Non-gaming investments have always been one of the company’s pillars, such as in boosting efforts in promoting MICE, arts and culture.

Ink Wash • Abstraction is co-organized by Lotus Art and Rossi & Rossi Gallery and curated by recognized curator Zhang Zikang

Li Zisong, president of Macau Lotus TV, said: “The future development of Lotus Art will mainly focus on supporting art and culture in Macau. We will promote high-level dialogue between Macau, mainland China and overseas to help develop a unique positioning for Macau to carry out a significant role in the global art and culture sector.”

Meanwhile, Fabio Rossi, the founder of Rossi & Rossi, has expressed hopes that the exhibition will introduce a greater diversity of art to Macau, and nurture more local art lovers.

“We are committed to promoting and enriching the development of contemporary art and Himalayan art, and we are delighted to partner with Lotus Art to present the dual solo exhibition of Feng Zhongyun and Elisa Sighicelli at Sands Gallery,” said Rossi.

The public can enjoy the unique and engaging visual styles of Feng and Sighicelli at Sands Gallery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Jan. 8, 2023.