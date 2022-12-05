Exhibition of quality consumption held for the first time

An exhibition showcasing a wide range of fine products from hundreds of brands worldwide opened in the city Friday. A forum on global bay areas also opened.

It was the first such event held in both Macau and the Guangdong-Macau in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin of neighboring Zhuhai city.

Covering an area of 58,000 square meters, the exhibition is coupled with promotional activities and matching sessions aiming to serve as a platform for efficient exchanges between participants of different industries.

Forums covering Macau’s major industries of culture, tourism, medicine and modern finance were also held.

Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for economy and finance, said at the opening ceremony that the innovative exhibition plays completely to the advantages of Macau and Hengqin, combining the mainland’s vast consumer market with Macau’s role as a platform linking China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs).

Zhang Xin, vice governor of Guangdong Province, said the event will provide new opportunities for Macau to speed up the building of an international trade center for China and the PSCs as well as for high quality consumption products.

The exhibition ran until yesterday. The forums on different industries were held in Hengqin from Wednesday to Thursday. MDT/Xinhua.