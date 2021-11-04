Exhibition promotes Guia Circuit

The fifth “Macau Guia Circuit to the World Heritage of UNESCO” exhibition presents to the public 40 artworks by 23 local artists.

The exhibition showcases a wide range of pieces in different mediums, including painting, photography, drawing, engraving, installation, Chinese calligraphy, glass fusing and video.

This year the exhibition is also honored by the participation of the artistic make-up artist Sara Figueira, who will be attending and exhibiting her face painting skills on November 6 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., and November 13 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The exhibition is organized by the Macau Guia Ciruit Promotion and Development Association (APDCGM), which aims to have Macau’s Guia circuit listed as one of UNESCO’s heritage sites in Macau.

President of the association José Estorninho told the Times on a previous occasion that the APDCGM seeks to use the exhibition to strengthen the case for listing the Guia circuit as a World Heritage Site with UNESCO.

The decision on the listing is not up to the local government, but rather to the central government, since it is the central government which must propose and justify the addition of the Guia circuit to the classification of UNESCO.

The exhibition will be on display at the Ritz building (Largo do Leal Senado) until November 13 and can be visited free of charge every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. LV