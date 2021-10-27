Exhibition showcases wet market designs through history

An exhibition featuring drawings and diagrams of antique and contemporary wet markets is now open to the public.

The event has been organized by The Heritage Society, which has previously conducted a study of the old wet markets of Macau. In 2020, the group published a book that covers the markets’ history from 1750 to 1950, as well as the construction features of several local markets.

In this exhibition, architectural drawings of more familiar structures such as the Red Market and the Horta de Mitra Market will be on display, as well as the unrealized designs from 1920 of the S. Domingos Market and the S. Lourenço Market. The organizers expect viewers to gain an understanding of the transformation of local markets over time.

The exhibition is now open in the ground floor gallery at the Academia Jao Tsung-I, and runs until November 23. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays to Sundays, as well as on public holidays. Entry is free. AL