Expected proceeds from 2022 Macau Famine kept at 2021 level

The group organizing the annual Macau Famine events hopes to retain the total of MOP1 million in donations from the events this year, the same target as the previous edition.

Questioned by the press on the sidelines of the 2022 Macau Famine opening ceremony about her estimate for this year’s proceeds, Amelia Che, office director of the World Vision of Macau Association, admitted that social distancing restrictions will make donation work more difficult.

Social distancing and other restrictions have made it more difficult for the group to raise funds. For instance, throughout last year they could not organize physical events to raise funds.

“However, we still managed to raise MOP1 million with the campaign,” Che disclosed. “Although it’s too early to give an actual figure, we expect this year’s proceeds to drop,” she added.

Offering an example of some of the difficulties faced by the organization, she revealed that some schools have dropped out of this year’s Red Packet Donation campaign, which is part of the 2022 Macau Famine, due to early Lunar New Year holidays or for other reasons.

Speaking about how the group will attract “new blood” to the campaign, Che stressed that the campaign as a whole has various events that target different walks of life. She believes that the variety of events could help sustain the attractiveness of the campaign.

The Macau Famine has the Skip-a-Meal, School Famine, 10-hour Famine activities, among other events.

Che recapped that the Macau Famine thematic campaign has been held in Macau for a decade or so, having attracted a total attendance of 300,000. Unlike the namesake event hosted by its sibling association in Hong Kong, which required participants to fast for 30 hours in a row, the Macau event will only require attendees to stay hungry for a period of 10 hours between meals. AL