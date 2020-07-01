Expert warns putting off relaxing measures due to lack of immunity

Zhong Nanshan, expert pulmonologist and academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, has warned against relaxing the Covid-19 containment measures in Macau.

The expert has exceled in containing several diseases in mainland China, including the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), as well as several bird and swine influenza outbreaks. His latest focus is Covid-19. He is also head of a National Health Commission expert panel in mainland China.

Zhong reviewed and commended the Covid-19 containment efforts in Macau during a seminar held at the Government Headquarters. He was invited to the seminar by Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng.

The mainland expert said Macau’s containment to only 46 infections so far can be considered exemplary, given the city’s community density and small geographic area. It is also remarkable that the city has so far seen zero Covid-19-related deaths.

Vigilance, however, should be maintained because currently there is no vaccination for the disease, which means that the majority of Macau people have no anti-bodies against Covid-19.

Although it is important, in the expert’s opinion, to revive the economy, it is as important to maintain the effort in containing the disease.

Nonetheless, Macau’s experience in disease containment and economic revival is worth learning from, the expert told the audience.

In his opinion, Macau’s upcoming challenges include the gradual lifting of border restrictions, as well as residents and students returning from overseas, among other tasks. Zhong advised that the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center should stay united and plan for the worst and that it is also important to learn from other places.