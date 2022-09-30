Export increases to MOP1.37b

Total merchandise exported amounted to MOP1.37 billion in August 2022, up by 28.3% year-on-year. The value of re-exports (MOP1.16 billion) grew by 31.0%, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows. Meanwhile, total merchandise imported decreased by 4.4% year-on-year to MOP11.66 billion. From January to August this year, the total value of merchandise exports increased by 3.0% year-on-year to MOP9.13 billion. Of this, the value of re-exports (MOP7.75 billion) and domestic exports (MOP1.39 billion) increased by 2.0% and 9.3% respectively. Meanwhile, exports to mainland China decreased by 36.9% year-on-year to MOP866 million, of which exports to the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP807 million) fell by 34.5%.

19 signed cooperation agreements in IIICF involve USD15 billion

Yesterday, the 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) closed. Across the forum, 19 cooperation agreements were signed, which involved MOP15 billion, said chairman of the China International Contractors Association, Fang Qiuchen. The money covered across the agreements increased over five and a half times compared to last year. “Chinese authorities expressed support toward the industry of infrastructure investment and construction in Macau currently. The association will follow up and implement the cooperation intentions and achievements, to promote the diversified development of Macau’s infrastructure and economy,” said Fang.