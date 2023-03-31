Exports reached MOP1.03b in February

The total merchandise export value for Macau amounted to MOP1.03 billion in February 2023, up by 2.3% year-on-year. The value of re-exports (MOP934 million) grew by 7.7%, of which re-exports of Articles for casino and Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products jumped by 262.0% and 134.5% respectively. For the first two months of the year, the total value of merchandise export decreased by 20.9% year-on-year to MOP1.93 billion, of which the value of re-exports (MOP1.74 billion) and domestic exports (MOP188 million) dropped by 17.0% and 44.9% respectively, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

