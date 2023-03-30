Fabergé High Jewellery Selling Exhibit “A Celebration of a Colourful Era” Marks Opening of First Flagship Boutique in Asia Pacific at MGM COTAI

MGM COTAI is pleased to announce its latest retail partnership with Fabergé, by presenting a high jewellery selling exhibit titled “A Celebration of a Colourful Era” in honour of the opening of Fabergé’s first flagship boutique in Asia Pacific. Dubbed as the “jewellery box” of Cotai, MGM COTAI and Fabergé – the world’s most iconic artist jeweller – are committed to bringing unparalleled experiences to attract luxury travellers and jewellery enthusiasts alike to Macau.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of the new Fabergé boutique at MGM COTAI. As our first flagship boutique in Asia Pacific, this is a momentous occasion for Fabergé and signals our commitment to broaden our retail footprint in China over the coming years,” said Mr. Antony Lindsay, CEO & Executive Board Member at Fabergé Ltd and Executive Board Member at Gemfields UK Ltd. “In partnership with MGM, the new Fabergé boutique offers clients an exclusive shopping experience at one of the finest luxury destinations in the region. We welcome our clients around the globe to visit the boutique and discover the world of Fabergé, whether that’s through browsing our core collections or booking a private appointment to discuss a bespoke commission. The possibilities are endless, and this is only just the beginning.”

The MGM COTAI boutique presents Fabergé’s artistic legacy, featuring collections such as Heritage – which includes a capsule collection of Chinese zodiac animal surprises – Colours of Love, Essence, Imperial, Emotion, Treillage, 1842 and Rococo – as well as watches, egg objets and a number of one-of-a-kind high jewellery creations. Clients can also book one-to-one appointments to discuss bespoke commissions and special orders with a member of the Fabergé client services team.

“MGM is thrilled to be partnering with Fabergé,” said Mr. Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited. “Both our brands value innovation that is built from the essence of heritage. The unparalleled expertise of Fabergé in crafting magnificent jewellery pieces that embody elegance, style, and refinement paired with our standing as one of Asia’s premier luxury destinations creates an exciting opportunity. This partnership is part of our continuous efforts to fuse art with way of living to bring forth exclusive experiences for Macau and the region.”

At the high jewellery selling exhibit, MGM and Fabergé showcased the exceptional Fabergé x Game of Thrones Egg Egg Objet, an one-of-a-kind bespoke masterpiece which sold for USD 2.2million in 2021, along with some key pieces in their new limited edition high jewellerycollection which is a continuation of the partnership between Fabergé and Game of Thrones. The collection has been conceptualized and designed in partnership between Michele Clapton, the Emmy and BAFTA winning costume designer for Game of Thrones, and Liisa Tallgren, Fabergé’s Head of Design, overseen by Fabergé’s Creative Director, Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell. This is the combination of Fabergé’s artistic ingenuity with the fantastical world of one of the 21st century’s most popular television shows. Meanwhile, the exhibit also showcased more than 20 exquisite pieces of craftsmanship from exclusive jewellery and watch collections, each with a unique inspiration and signature style, celebrating Fabergé’s ingenious spirit and bold ability to innovate. The exhibit has greatly appealed to jewellery enthusiasts and influencers in the Greater China region.