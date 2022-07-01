Facts prove great strength of ‘One country, two systems’: Xi

Facts have demonstrated the great strength of “One country, two systems,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said yesterday.

In a period of time, Hong Kong had withstood a series of grave tests and overcome a series of risks and challenges. Hong Kong has since emerged stronger and shown great vigor, Xi said upon his arrival at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station.

Facts have proven the great strength of “One country, two systems,” which guarantees Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability and ensures the well-being of the Hong Kong compatriots, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi also said he has all along been concerned about Hong Kong and his heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots.

“It has been five years since my last visit to Hong Kong,” said Xi.

Over the past five years, I have been all along concerned about and caring for Hong Kong, and my heart is always with Hong Kong compatriots, Xi said. Xinhua