Fake real estate agent scams TNRs on house rental

A local 50-something woman is being accused of performing a scam by pretending to be a real estate agent with an apartment to rent, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has revealed.

The case dates back to November last year, when the woman posted a housing unit for rent in the NAPE area on social media.

Two non-residents (TNRs) women from Malaysia saw the post and contacted the woman, who promptly indicated she was available to take them for a house inspection.

After the visit to the house, the false real estate agent told the TNRs that there were several people interested in the house and that some of them had already made inspections and she was waiting for someone to confirm their interest.

She advised them to pay a fee of HKD8,000 (equivalent to one-month rent) to secure the house.

They accepted the deal and paid her HKD8,000 in cash, but on the same day, the woman called and said that other people were wanting the apartment and that to secure the rental they should pay a full deposit, or the equivalent of two months’ rent (HKD16,000).

Because the TNRs were already planning the moving into the new house, they agreed to pay the extra HKD16,000, with the promise that the rental contract would be signed within the first few days of December, the time when they should move in.

After that, the woman used several excuses and delayed on several occasions the signing of the rental contract, until the TNRs lost contact with her.

They then filed a case at the PSP on the suspicion of fraud, through which they claim to have lost HKD24,000.

Upon investigation, the PSP finally identified the woman and on March 27 this year, she was apprehended at her home in Taipa and taken in for questioning.

During police questioning, she admitted to the crime, stating that she was not a real estate agent and that she just used the apartment rental only as an excuse to get money fast as she was facing some cash flow issues. She said she used the money to repay some of her debts.

The PSP also confirmed that the woman does not possess a license for legally operating a real estate business.