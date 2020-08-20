Falling hotel ceiling injures three at integrated resort

An incident related to a falling piece of ceiling at a Macau integrated resort has injured three people, according to a report by the Fire Services Bureau.

At 4 a.m. yesterday, the bureau received a report from security at Galaxy Hotel regarding an accident.

A piece of the ceiling in the Crystal Lobby of Galaxy Hotel had fallen and injured three people. The three victims are all men: two non-local workers and one local resident. The falling ceiling debris came from the secondary ceiling hanging below the real one.

The injured people said that they were carrying out an examination of some fences, according to a report by TDM.

The trio sustained injuries on their chests, knees and hip. They were delivered to Centro Hospitalar Conde de Sāo Januário (CHCSJ) and were in stable conditions.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) raised typhoon signal 8 at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Signal 9 was issued at 2:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The incident happened while signal 9 was still in effect.

“After receiving the news, the relevant departments immediately contacted the Fire Services Bureau who sent the injured to the CHCSJ for treatment,” a representative of Galaxy Entertainment Group told the Times.

The company didn’t reveal the cause of the accident but pointed out that workers were in good condition. The representative said that one of the injured men was a member of the GEG team and the other two were representatives of a contractor.

In January 2019, New Yaohan department store recorded a similar accident, which resulted in two people getting injured. JZ