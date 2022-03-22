Families slam SSM for lack of communication in vaccinating seniors

Some families of seniors in homes for the elderly slammed the Health Bureau for their lack of communication before administering Covid-19 vaccines to residents, local media reports.

A report by local Chinese media outlet All About Macau revealed that some families with members living in homes for seniors were dissatisfied with the SSM vaccinating their family members.

The families told the media that the SSM did not ask permission before vaccinating the elderly residents. In addition, there was insufficient time allowed for discussion between family members and the seniors in residence.

According to the report, one relative received a call from the facility hosting their senior family member on March 19, saying that the SSM had sent vaccination teams that same day to the facility. The complainant was told by the facility operator that on March 20, the SSM would vaccinate residents who were willing to undertake the procedure.

However, the relative stressed that in previous outreach vaccination operations, the SSM requested the agreement of families beforehand.

The complainant found this practice “very inappropriate” because the senior residents may not fully understand the possible adverse effects of the vaccines, and moreover, each senior may have specific health conditions.

“Not allowing us to discuss [the vaccinations] in advance is a lack of respect both for us and the vaccine recipients,” the report cited the complainant as saying.

In response to the enquiry by the Chinese media, the SSM stated that families would be notified and their consent obtained prior to vaccination, only for incapacitated residents in homes for the elderly. AL