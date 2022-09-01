FAOM lawmaker calls for better monitoring of cultural heritage

Lawmaker Ella Lei has asked the government to completely review the implementation of the Cultural Heritage Protection Law to enhance relevant policymaking.

She pointed out that, in the years after the promulgation of the law in 2013, damage to cultural heritage or historic sites has sometimes occurred. Some such sites have been found lacking in proper maintenance, the lawmaker added.

For these reasons, Lei demanded in her latest enquiry a disclosure from the government of whether it has ever fully reviewed the execution of the law and related regulations. A full review, she said, will help the government make better policies in the future.

Additionally, the lawmaker also asked the government to disclose whether it has a long-term mechanism to conserve cultural heritage and historic sites.

Under the law, the owner or occupier of these sites is responsible for maintaining locations and ensuring they are in a safe condition. However, Lei pointed out, the owner or occupier may not be able to afford to fix damage caused by unforeseen events.

Many such sites are located in low-lying areas or on hillsides, which increases the risk of damage by weather and other natural events.

On June 9, a 400-year-old city wall on the Guia Hill at the back of the quarters of the Macau Security Forces was damaged. The government said it would tear down a 10-meter section of that wall that was an immediate danger to the public.

FM gets rights to showcase antique paintings

The Macao Foundation (FM) has announced that it has obtained rights to showcase online several antique paintings currently in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Among the works is a colored rolled painting depicting the landscape of Macau that measures 318 cm by 30 cm. The work was believed to have been completed during the early reign of Emperor Qianlong in the Qing Dynasty.

FM emphasized that the painting is the largest known of its kind. It is owned by the National University of Singapore Museum. A team at the Macau University of Science and Technology Library has rendered high-resolution imaging of the work, the FM added.

Another painting was originally held by the Italian Gentiloni family and is now owned by the Hong Kong Maritime Museum. The painting depicts the 18-century trade port scenery in Southern China, which included Macau.

The 170 cm by 80 cm painting captures the village of Macau from 1760, showcasing the then fortress, city walls, churches, residences and agricultural activities.

The Hong Kong museum has also authorized the FM to showcase online a painting that highlights the explosion of the D. Maria II cruiser near Taipa in 1850. Several other paintings depict the rivers in the Pearl River Delta in 1841 and the scene of Macau and Taipa in 1868 and are also shown by the FM under authorization from the Hong Kong museum.

The antique works are now exhibited digitally at www.macaumemory.mo.