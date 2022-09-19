FAOM lawmakers ask gov’t to release clearer guidelines for public housing

The lack of public residential estates or affordable housing for residents remains an issue, according to lawmakers from the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM).

Four lawmakers from the workers association – Ella Lei, Leong Sun Iok, Lam Lon Wai and Lei Chan U – jointly held a press conference last week on the Legislative Assembly’s (AL) work on the first session of the seventh AL term.

Data from the Housing Bureau (IH) shows that authorities received a total of 9,667 applications in the latest round for public housing. However, only 5,254 residential units are currently available.

According to Leong Sun Iok, the completion of several public housing facilities is still some time away, and advice on various arrangements have yet to be released, including the specific details on application formalities and the date on which applicants may move in. This “causes people who meet the application criteria to lose hope in the public housing system.”

Leong called on the government to improve public housing policies and expedite the housing construction process.

He also hopes the government will consider plans to integrate public housing, economic housing and Sandwich Class Housing Scheme (SHCS).

The lawmaker also hopes the government will develop strategies for the protection of housing purchases in mainland China.

Resident livelihood

Lawmaker Lam Lon Wai called on the government to pay greater attention to three issues: namely transportation, the price of goods and fuel, and pandemic prevention measures.

On the first matter, Lam called on the government to continue to improve bus services.

“Many people told us that they could not board the buses and that it was difficult to alight from buses during busy periods. This situation still exists and not a lot has improved,” Lam pointed out.

He also suggested that the government develop strict measures to reduce repeated road excavation works and strengthen controls around the construction period to minimize the impact on residents.

Lam also called on the government to combat rising prices of goods amid the pandemic, and suggested promoting electronic payment and the use of the ‘Simple Pay’ system to reduce fees associated with electronic payment platforms to alleviate the pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises and residents. Staff Reporter