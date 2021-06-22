FAOM survey finds 45% employees have experienced pay cut

A survey conducted by Federation of Macao Workers’ Associations (FAOM) and Macau Economic Association showed that more than 45% of respondents’ income decreased compared to the pre-pandemic period. According to the survey, more than half of the respondents’ income remained the same. Only 4.3% saw an increase in their income, but the 45% whose income decreased was a far higher figure than the 3.7% whose income decreased in 2019. The cause of this was attributed to the pandemic. In addition, nearly 60% of respondents believed that the expatriate employees policy lacks a system to prioritize local employees and prevent foreign workers from replacing local employees.

50 approved for catering backend digitization funding scheme

The “Catering Backend Digitization Funding Scheme” has stopped accepting applications due to the overwhelming number of applicants on the first day. So far, of the 230 merchants who have submitted applications, 50 have been approved. The scheme was organized by The United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macau (UAFBMM) and implemented by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM). CPTTM said they will submit a report on the effectiveness of the program to the SAR government after the first phase is completed. The government will decide whether to launch the second phase of the program based on the merchants’ responses and the report.