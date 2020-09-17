Fashion festival to be themed ‘Green Sustainability’

The Macao Fashion Festival 2020 will be held from October 22 to 24 at the Cotai Expo Hall A with the theme “Green Sustainability.”

Covering an area of 1,116 square meters, the upcoming show will feature a total of 31 brands, the majority of which are from Macau. A number of the brands are from Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

According to the organizers of the show, this year’s festival aims to promote sustainable design to help reduce the negative impact of the fashion industry on the environment.

Unlike last year, when international brands and designers participated in the event, this year the event will only feature designers from neighboring regions due to the travel and entry restrictions associated with Covid-19.

Organizers announced in a meeting held yesterday that the festival will highlight the “Boutique Gallery,” inviting local fashion designers and creative stores to retail their products on the site.

These products include accessories, wallets and watches, among others that are all Made-in-Macau items.

For these three days, a 30-minute “fashion tour” will be held at the event daily.

The opening ceremony will feature a fashion parade from designers from Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Macau.

Representing Shenzhen is designer Sun Gui Tian, who is the founder of “Yizhou” and was awarded the “Shenzhen Fashion Grand Award” at Shenzhen Fashion Week.

Jeania Tang, from Guangzhou, will present some of her gold-threaded embroidered Chinese wedding gown pieces, while Janko Lam, from Hong Kong, will present her brand, which intertwines Chinese aesthetics with modern design elements informed by the concept of sustainability and durability.

Meanwhile, local designer Isabella Choi is set to feature her brand, “Nega C. Fashion,” the design concept of which focuses on “living a casual life that incorporate elements of street culture.”

Another local representative is “Axoxyxoxs,” a long-time recipient of the government’s “Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making.”

Last year, the festival attracted a total of 55 designers and fashion brands from different regions.

Fifteen local brands had fashion displays, while six professional fashion shows were organized to show a total of 383 fashion pieces.

This year, despite the social distancing measures urged by the government, organizers of the event are expecting a similar number of attendees.

The festival is co-organized by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute.

The Macau Daily Times is an official media partner of the event.