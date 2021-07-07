F&B association to help practitioners be more tech-savvy

The United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macau and the Macau Institute of Management have again teamed up to organize the annual training program for practitioners in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to help them upskill and increase competitiveness across the industry. In response to the growing trend toward smart catering, the training sessions are imbued with a new element focusing on advanced technology, such as smart catering platforms and payment platforms using big data.

Chairman of the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macau, Kenneth Lei, told the press on the sidelines of an event that the organizers have listened to the needs and advice of practitioners and designed lessons that most suit them.

Apart from smart technologies, the program also covers courses ranging from language to customer service skills.

The training program targets several roles in the F&B industries, including frontline staff and management.

The organizers have also arranged a field trip to Hengqin’s eateries for participants, intending to help them explore more cross-border business opportunities.

The program has been well-received by Macau’s small and medium enterprises, Lei added.hT