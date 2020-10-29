F&B establishment receipts reach MOP12.2 billion in 2019

There were 2,341 restaurants and food and beverage establishments in 2019, a rise of 76 year-on-year, according to information from the Statistics and Census Service.

The number of persons engaged in such establishments grew by 412 to 33,885. Receipts from these establishments amounted to 12.2 billion patacas in value, up by 4.1% year-on-year.

Gross Surplus of the industry stood at 377 million patacas, a growth of 37.3% year-on-year; meanwhile, both Gross Surplus Ratio (3.1%) and Gross Surplus-Expenditure Ratio (3.2%) rose by 0.8 percentage points.

As the growth in receipts surpassed that of expenditure, Gross Surplus of restaurants and Food & Beverage venues surged by 40.3% year-on-year to 360 million patacas in 2019. LV