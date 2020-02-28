FDCT receives 74 proposals related to combating Covid-19

The Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) received a total of 74 project applications from various institutions and enterprises after it called for research proposals related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The call focused on areas relating to Covid-19 detection, disease prevention, drug development, prevention and control mechanisms for sudden infectious diseases, and post-epidemic social recovery, as well as other research areas related to the epidemic.

In just 10 days, the bureau received 54 university projects, 16 science and technology enterprise projects, one science and technology community project and three individual projects.

The FDCT said in a statement that it has immediately organized and arranged for the projects to undergo assessment by experts.

According to the note, 42 of the projects focus on the detection, prevention and treatment of Covid-19, as well as drug research and development. These were entrusted to the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Diseases at the Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health for review.

Thirty-two of the projects mainly focus on the prevention and control of sudden infectious diseases, and post-epidemic social recovery.

The bureau pledged that it would continue to coordinate the different groups involved, obtain opinions from professional experts, and approve the projects as soon as possible.

“We hope that the research can be carried out soon, obtain positive research results, and will strengthen the prevention and control of new and emerging infectious diseases in Macau,” the FDCT said.

The call for research proposals related to Covid-19 was open to universities, research institutions, science and technology enterprises, and scientific researchers, with submissions accepted from February 10 to February 20.

The objective of the call was to boost the effective response of Macau to the recent outbreak of the virus.

“It is essential to strengthen the prevention and control to new and emerging infectious diseases with strong scientific and technological support for epidemic prevention and control,” the FDCT remarked.

The amount granted to each application will not exceed 500,000 patacas, and the duration of each project should not exceed one year.

The FDCT is set to review the proposals according to the Financial Aid Grant Regulation. LV