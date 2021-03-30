Feb occupancy rate at 38.5%, down 1.8% points from Jan

The city saw an average hotel occupancy rate of 38.5% in February, up 23.7% points from the same time last year, yet down 1.8% points month-to-month, according to the latest statistics provided by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

In February, there were a total of 120 hotels & guesthouses open for business in the city, an increase of three year-on-year.

Despite the uptick in the number of accommodation properties, the number of available guest rooms in February declined by 4.4% year-on-year to 36,000.

During the first two months of 2021, the city’s average occupancy rate dropped by 10.9% points year-on-year to 39.4%. Meanwhile, the number of guests contracted by 32.5% to 833,000, with the average length of stay bucking the trend to show an increase of 0.1 nights to 1.7 nights.

In terms of package tours, the number of visitors engaging in local tours dropped by 79.8% year-on-year to 1,900 from January to February 2021, whilst the number of outbound residents using the services of travel agencies for the same period plunged by 89.3% from last year to 9,100.

Despite the fall in the city’s average occupancy rate for February, last week, Macau saw a record high in terms of weekly visitor arrivals since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year.

According to the figures provided by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the city welcomed a total of 189,843 visitor arrivals from March 20 to 26.

The weekly tally is equivalent to an average daily volume of 27,120 visitors, which represents an increase of 109.5% and 77.8% in arrivals during the Spring Festival Golden Week (12,947) and February (15,254), respectively.