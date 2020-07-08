Festival to celebrate world heritage listing planned for this weekend

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will host a festival this weekend to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the Inscription of the Historic Centre of Macau on the World Heritage List.

Supported by the IC, the Macao Government Tourism Office and a number of cultural heritage associations, the festival aims to provide information about the Historic Centre of Macau in an interactive and interesting way. This helps to better inform the public of the city’s cultural heritage and its protection, the IC said.

According to an announcement yesterday, the festival will feature a variety of activities, including song and dance performances, thematic exhibitions, workshops and the sale of cultural and creative products.

In addition, the IC will also hold a number of activities connected with the World Heritage Open Day in July, sharing with the public interesting facts about the Historic Centre of Macau, through unique visual experiences. Registration for the activities “Ascent to the Guia Lighthouse” and “Secret Magic Circle of the Senado Library” will also be available here.

To safeguard the health of participants, the IC will implement appropriate measures, according to the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau. All participants must wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a “Macao Health Code” on the day and follow crowd control measures on site, including admission being restricted to a maximum of 100 visitors to the Mandarin’s House and a maximum of 30 visitors in each indoor space. The activities may be adjusted based on the pandemic situation.

The festivities will be held on July 11 and 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the World Heritage Youth Education Base, located in the Mandarin’s House and Lilau Square. The opening ceremony will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Mandarin’s House. DB