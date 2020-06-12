Fewer seats for Summer Activities this year

This year’s Summer Activities Program will have 30,000 fewer seats than last year, due to Covid-19 conditions in Macau, the government has announced.

Each year, the program is co-hosted by the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) and the Sports Bureau (ID). The former manages cultural and leisure events and the latter manages sporting events.

In response to Covid-19 in the city, this year’s program will not run physical applications for seats. The entire application process will be conducted online, with support offered by telecom company CTM.

In a press conference held yesterday, the DSEJ announced that applications will start at 10 a.m. today and will be available until 10 p.m. on June 18. The results of the draw will be announced on June 23. Shortlisted applicants should enroll between June 26 and July 1.

Other applicants can register again between June 26 and 29 and check if they have gotten a seat on July 2. If they have, they should enroll between July 3 and 4.

The DSEJ disclosed that this year would have 94 new items or events, most of which will be parent-child events, as they are very popular. Other additions include handicrafts and home economics lessons.

Cultural and leisure events will start on July 20, while sports events will roll out gradually from the start of August.

For those participating in sports events, wearing masks will not be mandatory during the event, but will be needed before and after the event.

This year’s sports events will only cover training by individuals. In other words, training in groups will not be available because, according to the ID official, it will be difficult to ensure participants maintain a sufficient distance between one another.

The types of sports events offered this year will be the same as last year.