FIA GT World Cup exclusively dependent on Macau travel restrictions

The return of drivers and machinery for the FIA GT World Cup event to Macau’s Guia circuit solely depends on the easing of local border restrictions by November, the event promotor, SRO Motorsports Group (SRO), acknowledged in a letter sent to drivers and teams kicking off the registration for the event.

According to the promoter, the event is set to return to the streets of Macau by November this year in the same format as the previous edition, held in 2019.

The event includes, along with practice and qualifying sessions, a 12-lap qualifying race to be held on Saturday (November 20) and a final 16-lap cup race on Sunday (November 21).

In the notice, SRO notes that holding the event is dependent on local travel restrictions.

“Should the travel restrictions into Macau still be in place by the closing of registration on August 31 (or there being no fixed date confirmed for their relaxation), the FIA GT World Cup may not be held in 2021,” the promoter stated, adding, “Should that happen, the FIA will refund any registration deposits that have been received.”

One evolution from previous editions is the grading of the drivers allowed to compete from this year onwards. It now allows Bronze-graded drivers to compete alongside the Platinum, Gold, and Silver-graded drivers, which were the only grades previously admitted.

This means that the so-called “gentleman racers,” that is, entry-level drivers, might be accepted in the racing event, although the SRO also said that such request is “subjected to approval”.

The promoter did not include more detailed information including the regulations, timetables, and logistics, as well as sole official suppliers (tires, data logger, and fuel) for a confirmation, which will be communicated “shortly”.

The letter is signed by an SRO official from the Asia office, based in the neighboring region of Hong Kong.

Besides one of the main events of the 2021 Macau Grand Prix, SRO is also behind several new developments this year, including the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia that will resume following a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.