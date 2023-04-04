The Wynn Macau FIBA 3X3 Masters Tournament is returning to Macau this July better than ever, featuring 16 teams from different parts of the world and total prize money of USD200,000 (MOP1.62 million), the organizers announced yesterday in a press conference to launch the event that took place at Wynn Palace Hotel.

The FIBA 3X3 Masters Tournament is one of the International Basketball Federation’s highest-level 3X3 events, attracting a lot of attention from the media as well as the basketball community worldwide.

This year’s World Masters Tour will start at the end of this month at Utsunomiya city in Japan and will have 14 rounds worldwide in cities such as Manila (Philippines), Marseille (France), Prague (Czech Republic), Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Abu Dhabi (UAE) among others, before reaching a final stage when there will be an Asia series and then the Finals, which will take place in December this year.

On July 8 and 9, the tour will come to Macau, on the fourth stop of the world tour, finally putting it on the map of the international destinations of 3X3 basketball, after hosting in the past only regional qualifiers of this event.

The organizers hope that through this event, spectators from different parts of the world will be interested in traveling to Macau, contributing to the development of the local sports industry as well as its synergic effects on other sectors.

As the title sponsor of the event, Wynn Resorts (Macau) president and executive director Linda Chen handed the organizers (Sports Bureau and Macau Star Entertainment) a sponsorship check for 15 million patacas at the same ceremony.

At this time, organizers do not know all the teams that will play in Macau in July but competitors will definitely include the Serbians of “Ub Huishan NE”, the “Raudondvaris Hoptrans” from Lithuania, and “Toronto” from Canada, with the remaining competitors still to be announced according to the distribution of the rosters and matches that are still to be played.

Besides Macau, in Asia, the World Masters Tour will be played in Manila and Cebu (Philippines) and Shanghai and Chengdu (China).