Fifth road link and LRT West line big questions for gov’t

Opening yesterday and closing on July 22, the public consultation period regarding Macau’s new 10-year plan for transport in Macau 2021-2030 aims to hear the public’s opinions on topics such as the fifth road link between the Peninsula and Taipa Island as well as on the proposal to significantly expand the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system.

On the line is the expansion of LRT into the west side of the Peninsula to create a double connection to and from the Border Gate, the director of the Transport Bureau (DSAT), Kelvin Lam Hin San, said yesterday in a press conference to launch the public consultation process.

Initially slated as an underwater tunnel linking NAPE’s coastal area in front of MGM Macau to the Zone D of the new landfill facilities, an artificial island to be built on the Taipa side in front of the land formerly known as “Ocean World,” – a theme park that was never developed – the fifth link between Macau and Taipa might never be a reality, Lam said yesterday.

“The fifth link has not yet been defined. For the time being, it’s just an idea that we want to ask the opinion of the public on,” Lam said, adding that “it is our understanding, at this moment, that building such a tunnel connecting to the central area of Macau would, by one side, shorten the distances to the city center but, on another, would potentially draw a lot of traffic […] to this area, which is already very congested.”

Lam said the government hopes that members of the public, as well as the sector, can take this opportunity to express their opinions on the matter so the government can reach a final decision.

“We don’t want to spend a huge amount of money for something that might cause a contrary effect to what we want, which is to find ways of spread the traffic and ease the circulation of people and vehicles,” he said, noting that the topic had also been discussed earlier in the day during the meeting of the Traffic Advisory Committee, in which Lam said members also expressed such an opinion.

“We hope that with the fourth bridge [Macau–Taipa] we can [divert] some traffic from the central area to alleviate the existing traffic pressure,” Lam concluded.

LRT West line still a concept

The other big topic on which the government wants to hear public opinion is the idea of extending the LRT line from Barra through the Inner Harbour, reaching the Border Gate.

The idea is not new and although it is now part of the 2021-2030 plan, the director of DSAT says that there is not yet a concrete plan, describing the notion as just a conceptual idea.

“The West line is still a concept, it is not a plan yet. We included it in this plan because we want to hear the opinions of the public on it. We know that to have construction works in that area will be very problematic for people’s lives,” he said.

Still, and judging by his comments, it is clear that the government’s position is that it should be built.

“We think it could be very useful [to build this line] due to the high number of people living in this area. We calculated that within the reach of this line, 250,000 people could make use of this transportation system, contributing to raising the number of passengers of LRT,” Lam explained. He added, “Currently, around 60,000 people in this area are using the bus as [their main means of] transportation. We hope that at least 30% of these people can shift immediately to the LRT.”

Lam noted that while the West line is only six kilometers long, its construction would allow for the creation of a circular LRT network around Macau that would spread in two different directions from the Border Gate, a fact that would facilitate the commuting of both locals and tourists, saving them a lot of time by allowing them to choose the route that would be more convenient for their final destination at the Border Gate.

Nonetheless, the director said that the all the efforts of the government at this moment are being devoted to the construction of the East line, which will link the Pac On area in Taipa to the Border Gate, passing through Zone A of the new landfill facilities and by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Port. “That is our number one priority,” he remarked.

Fourth bridge to link directly into Cotai via tunnel

The fourth bridge linking Zone A of the new landfill facilities to Taipa will be complemented by a road tunnel in Taipa Grande, creating a direct entry/exit to Cotai, at the airport roundabout.

Lam confirmed during the DSAT press conference that as the construction of the bridge is already at an advanced stage, the government will soon be launching the public tender for this tunnel, which aims to divert traffic from the airport, Pac On, and Taipa areas, creating a shorter and more direct link between Cotai and Zone A, facilitating also access to the HKZM bridge port and the Border Gate area.

According to Lam, the construction works on the new bridge, as well as access links, are expected to take another three to four years to be finalized.