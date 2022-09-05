Filipino dies onboard in repatriation flight

A Filipino national returning home has died while onboard the latest charter flight on Friday. According to a statement issued by the Philippine Consulate General in Macau, the passenger had a prior medical condition but was declared medically fit to travel. The passenger was said to have been accompanied by their spouse during the flight back to Manila.

“According to reports, the passenger sought assistance about 30 minutes after the flight departed. The flight crew and two passengers immediately extended assistance,” the Consulate stated.

Emergency health services were deployed inside the plane soon after it landed at Manila airport.

The Consulate said it will continue coordinating with the Department for Foreign Affairs and other concerned authorities in extending assistance to the family of the late national.

Due to the absence of flights, the Consulate has been organizing repatriation flights to return Filipinos back to their country.

Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the Consulate has brought back some 6,370 Filipinos back home, according to its latest data. LV