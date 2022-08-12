Filipino worker dies in fatal accident at Wynn Palace 

An industrial accident at Wynn Palace yesterday morning resulted in the death of a Filipino non-resident worker.

In a statement, the Judiciary Police reported that the worker was conducting a routine elevator inspection along with another colleague in the lobby of the hotel when the accident occurred at 7 a.m.

At the time of the accident, the victim had been situated in the pit, located on the second floor below ground, while his colleague worked on the floor above him.

Upon hearing a loud noise, the colleague halted the machine and called the non-resident worker through a walkie-talkie.

He then went to the second floor below and found that the deceased had died.

The deceased, surnamed Bautista, was 51 years old.

The PJ suspects the cause of death was the man’s head being caught in a gear during the operation, which resulted in a fatal injury.

Gaming operator Wynn Macau said it is currently cooperating with the authorities while they investigate the accident.

“We can confirm that a team member was involved in a fatal accident at Wynn Palace this morning and we are currently cooperating with the authorities as they conduct their investigations,” the gaming operator told the Times.

“We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to our colleague’s family, and we will extend our full support to them during this very difficult time,” it added.

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has notified the employer to halt operations at the scene and has required that the employer submit an accident investigation report.

The DSAL will continue to investigate the accident and relevant responsible entities as required by law, the bureau said. Staff Reporter