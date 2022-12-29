Film association calls for competition entries

The annual Macau Films and Videos Panorama (MFVP) is calling for entries from now until Jan. 20.

The event is organized by the Audio-Visual Cut Association and subsidized by the government’s Cultural Development Fund. Local film makers can enter the contest and subsequently be showcased.

The MFVP is calling for local filmmakers to submit feature length films and short films from all genres, produced between January 2021 and December 2022. Shortlisted works will partake in the “Made in Macau” screening.

In addition to having their films screened publicly and being invited to participate in a post-screening symposium, filmmakers may also win a Grand Jury Prize, selected by a jury of industry veterans from the region. The winner will be awarded a trophy and a cash prize of MOP10,000.

A special “Audience Choice Award” will be established, with the winner receiving a trophy and a MOP 5,000 prize.

Shortlisted films will be screened in March 2023.

According to the organizing body, the event is held to promote local films and to discover more potential Macau video works and talents. AL