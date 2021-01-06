Finances show internal stability in November 2020, external loans drop

According to statistics released yesterday by the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM), broad money supply rebounded in November last year with a stable share of patacas.

The broad money supply indicator (M2) rebounded 1.4% to MOP695.3 billion when compared with the previous month.

Annually, the narrow money supply indicator (M1) dropped 5.3% whereas M2 grew 3.3%.

The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in M2 were 33.9%, 48.0%, 4.6% and 11.6% respectively.

Meanwhile, resident deposits increased from October 2020 by 1.1% to MOP674.5 billion, while non-resident deposits also registered a similar trend and rose by 1.0% to MOP325.7 billion.

The deposits of residents and non-residents contrast with those from the public sector, which dropped 1.2% to MOP259.1 billion.

Domestic loans to the private sector also reported a drop of 0.7% month-on-month to MOP538.4 billion, while external loans dropped even further by 4.1% to MOP657.5 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 2.6% to a total of MOP1,196.0 billion in November last year when compared to October. RM