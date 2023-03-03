Fingerprint-free border crossing underway

Facial recognition technology will be introduced to border-crossing services step-by-step, according to the Office of the Secretary for Security.

The iris recognition system will be the first to be introduced to a section of the automated passenger clearance channels at the border gate as moves are made away from fingerprint identification at the border crossing, said the office.

The system is also considered for installation in Hengqin port for ‘non-contact border crossing,’ according to the Judiciary Police (PJ). As the law and policies of the mainland are involved, communication with the mainland government is still required.

Border crossing with an e-identification card is also permitted. Bills about the e-identification card are currently being drafted, after which the e-identification cards generated by ‘Macao One Account’ mobile application will enable residents to undertake identity verification and border crossing without their physical ID, according to the office’s reply to a written inquiry from lawmaker Leong Sun Iok, citing the information from the Identification Department.

The PJ and the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau are evaluating the software and hardware to be used in ports for testing the border crossing system shortly after the electronic identification policy becomes operative.

According to the laws of the mainland, e-identification cards of Macau residents cannot be used in the joint inspection and one-time release automated passenger clearance system. Staff Reporter