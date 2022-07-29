Fire breaks out in industrial building, PJ suspect arson

A fire broke out in the industrial building located at Avenida do Dr. Francisco Vieira Machado around 9:30 a.m. yesterday, damaging three vehicles.

The administrator of the building was notified of the presence of burning trash by a worker at around 9 a.m.

The fire was put out by residents before the Fire Services Bureau (CB) arrived at the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to the report by the CB, many cigarette butts were found in the burnt garbage. The fire is being treated as suspicious, and the Judiciary Police (PJ) reportedly attended the scene to investigate at 10:15 a.m.

During the inspection they found a burnt plastic garbage bag; no power or heat sources were found near the fire.

Both the ceiling and the wall closest to the fire, both of an area of about two meters by three meters, were blackened. Two motorcycles and a van parked near the trash bin were also involved in the fire.

The tails of the two motorcycles, and the taillights of the light van, had melted in the blaze. The body of the light van was blackened, and two plastic fences were also melted. The damage and repair costs are unknown, according to a statement given by the PJ.

The PJ has initially classified the incident as suspected arson; it has been sent to the arson offences section for further investigation. Staff Reporter