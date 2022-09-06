Fire bureau to step up equipment to combat future EV fires

The Fire Services Bureau (CB) will expand its capabilities in response to the possibility of electric vehicle (EV) fires as policies encourage uptake of these vehicles.

Chief of Office Cheong Ioc Ieng of the Office of the Secretary for Security made the announcement in response to lawmaker Ma Io Fong’s enquiry. The lawmaker had earlier asked the government about the CB’s capabilities against new types of fires that might be caused by EVs.

Cheong noted that the CB had instituted training on combating EV fires for new and current firefighters. Firefighters are taught about different EV structures, the location of batteries, the flow of cables, common causes of fires and techniques for putting out EV fires.

Guidelines were also established with regard to mobile rescue. Firefighters regularly attend meetings and hands-on activities to refine their knowledge in the area.

Furthermore, Cheong pointed out that the CB is in search of equipment, such as an emergency external braking system and fire extinguishers built specifically for cars.

Regular checks are also conducted to ensure sufficient water and water pressure for the purpose of putting out fires.

Cheong revealed that workshops are regularly held in conjunction with bus operators to familiarize them with fire safety on electric buses. AL