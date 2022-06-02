Fire department blames road design for January fire truck crash

The S-shaped design of the road, alongside several other factors, was the cause of a fire truck crash next to the Macao Daily News Building in January, the Fire Services Bureau (CB) announced yesterday.

The CB ruled out vehicle design, technical malfunction and human error as possible causes of the accident.

On January 4, a fire truck traveling on the overpass from the media building in Areia Preta to Montanha Russa tilted to its right and toppled over.

It damaged several sound barrier panels and a seven-seater vehicle parked next to the overpass.

According to the CB’s report investigating the accident, in addition to the design of the road, the truck’s high center of gravity was also a contributing factor in the incident.

The truck suddenly had to make a right turn, followed by a left turn within 30 meters. CB investigators judged that the S-shaped path, when combined with the truck’s high center of gravity, resulted in the truck swinging to the right.

In a statement, the CB also nominated poor road maintenance as a cause of the crash. It highlighted that, at the start of the overpass, there was a long dent in the asphalt which “would cause bumpy conditions [for] vehicle movements.”

In addition, there was roadwork being carried out near the crash point. “The [presence] of small stones along the path has lowered the friction between the tires and the road,” according to the CB.

“Considering the coincidental co-existence of all these factors, […] the crash was an uncommon and unpredictable accident,” the CB concluded.

In support of its conclusions, the CB emphasized that the truck had been inspected three times in 2021, with worn parts having been replaced. Additionally, the structure of the truck was designed to withstand the steepness of the slope.