Fire reported on two consecutive days

Two incidents of fire have been reported as breaking out on two hills on the Macau Peninsula over two consecutive days. Neither case caused injury.

The first case took place on Monday afternoon on the Calçada das Chacaras, a small street on the Penha Hill. A seven-seater vehicle caught fire, allegedly due to a mechanical malfunction. The fire was quickly put out by firefighters, but the front of the car was damaged.

The street is home to a row of six town houses, while the official residence of the Chief Executive is located in close proximity. The street is also near wealthy residences.

Yesterday saw another case of fire on the Guia Hill, at a location opposite the government hospital’s A&E Department and next to the government health lab. The fire prompted about 70 people working at the lab to evacuate.

The Fire Services Bureau has preliminarily attributed the cause of the fire to welding works at the lab, which generated sparks that ignited some ash and plants on the hillside. The fire was extinguished quickly. The incident caused the road network nearby to be mildly congested. AL