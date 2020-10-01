Fire Services report drop in response services this year

The Fire Services Bureau (CB) has reported a drop in all its services during the first nine months of this year, partly due to the reduction in the number of tourists.

According to the CB report, the whole activity from the Bureau has registered a drop by 11.4% from January to September this year when compared with the same period last year.

Leading the decrease was a 22% drop in the number of times that ambulances were called to attend incidents and transport injured people to the local hospitals.

The decrease in the number of ambulances dispatched was related to the epidemic impact and the fall in the number of visitors to Macau, the CB said.

Cases of fire outbreaks registered a drop of 11.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

The CB also noted that from the total of 606 cases reported in the first three quarters of this year, 116 were due to small domestic incidents that caused burned food. In 384 cases there was also no need to use any firehose equipment to extinguish the fires.

On the topic, the CB also remarked that in the first nine months of 2020, the main reasons for the occurrence of fires was due to people leaving their stoves on by mistake or forgetfulness and the burning of incense and votive papers, calling on citizens to pay special attention to such factors.