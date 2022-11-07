First day of trial postponed due to absence of 10 defendants

The criminal trial involving two former Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) directors (Li Canfeng and Jaime Carion), as well as several well-known local businessmen, opened last Friday but was postponed due to the absence of 10 of the 21 defendants.

The case, which is considered highly important and has received a lot of attention from government and judiciary authorities, has a total of 21 defendants, including the two high officials and the businessmen Sio Tak Hong, Kuan Vai Lam, Ng Lap Seng and Si Tit Sang.

Of those, only the first defendant Li Canfeng, the second defendant Sio Tak Hong and the third defendant Kuan Vai Lam were detained in prison before the trial.

According to information from the office of the president of the Court of Final Appeal, 10 of the 21 defendants, including the 12th defendant Jaime Carion, 13th defendant Lei Wai Cheng, 14th defendant Kuong Wan Si, 15th defendant Man Lai Chung, 16th defendant Siu Ka Kuen, 17th defendant Miguel Wu Ka I, 18th Defendant Li Han, 19th Defendant Li Haiyan, 20th Defendant Li Yongfeng and 21st Defendant You Xiaona, have all absconded. This is why the hearing was interrupted and postponed for three weeks. It is scheduled to resume on November 25.

At the hearing on Friday, the first three defendants held in preventive custody were present as well as the fourth defendant Ng Lap Seng, the fifth defendant Si Tit Sang, the sixth defendant Pun Nun Ho, the seventh defendant Ng Kei Nin, eighth defendant Lau Pou Fong, ninth defendant Leong Ka I, 10th defendant Huang Qijun and 11th defendant Chor Tin Yin.

Carion and Li are accused of receiving benefits from real estate entrepreneurs and building contractors to illegally assist them in the process of approving and amending construction projects, including the “Project of Alto de Coloane”, the “Windsor Arch Project”, the “Praia Grande Lot C8 Project”, the “Construction Project of Lots TN20 & TN24” and the “Project for the Construction of the Villa in Penha Hill.”

The two former government officials are also suspected of having used the illicitly obtained payments to buy a large number of properties as well as other assets, while Li is also accused of providing false information in his declaration of assets and interests, which is mandatory for all high-ranking officials.

In addition, defendants Sio, Si, and Li are suspected of helping the defendants Li Han, Li Yongfeng, Chor Tin Yin, and You Xiaona to obtain Macau residence. The residence permits were applied for under provisions for investors in the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute scheme. The suspects are believed to have prepared false documents recording the acquisition of shares in relevant companies.

Besides several counts of corruption and money laundering the two former government officials are also accused of founding and running a secret society in collaboration with the businessmen, dedicated to committing these types of crimes.

The suspects are also suspected of other crimes, including document forgery and making false declarations.